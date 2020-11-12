Natasha Dowie settles the score on England and why she turned down Liverpool for Milan this summer

By Tom Dean

When you open a discussion with Natasha Dowie the list of potential conversation topics seems endless but there’s one running theme throughout them all; goals.

The evergreen striker has roamed the world engraving her name on the scoresheet wherever she’s played and enjoyed somewhat of a rollercoaster career thus far.

The highs of FA Cup and back-to-back WSL titles with Everton and Liverpool respectively have been equally matched by a shunning an international level and the folding of teams such as Doncaster Rovers Belles and Boston Breakers.

‘Regret’ however is not a word you’ll find in Dowie’s vocabulary and, as becomes clear while speaking to The Offside Rule Podcast, she’s become more philosophical when about her career of late.

The 32-year-old joined AC Milan in the summer and has hit the ground running scoring five in her first six Serie A outings as the Rossonere attempt to break Juventus’ hold on the division.

It could however have been a very different story for Dowie had she accepted an offer to rejoin Liverpool earlier in the summer.

Despite the unbridled success of the men’s team, the women have been on a downward spiral since Dowie’s departure more than five years ago and now find themselves in the second tier of English football.

Both Dowie and her wife, Becky Easton, are Liverpool fans and she considers her time with the Reds as the best years of her career. But not even that was enough to convince her to re-sign for a club she feels has lost its way recently.

“My home is in Liverpool and it could’ve even been a route back into the England set-up for me but I still didn’t feel as though the club was going in the right direction” Natasha Dowie

“For me it’s not just about the money side of things now. Liverpool need to build back their reputation because as a player you want to know that they really want to turn things around.

“Even when we won the league back-to-back, Beardy [former manager Matt Beard] was always knocking on the door asking for more because he knew the other teams were going to start improving – which they did.

“The club is building a new training facility for the men and if the women are going to continue training at Tranmere; that is just not good enough and they need to realise that.

“I would love nothing more than to see them do that but there’s a lot of things that need to change behind the scenes and if they don’t it would be a travesty.”

The Lionesses recall Dowie refers to becomes more unlikely with each passing season having been shown the door by Hope Powell and Mark Sampson and no show of faith from current Lionesses boss Phil Neville.

It’s hard to believe that a player with such goalscoring pedigree has never represented her country at a major tournament and only has 14 appearances and 5 goals to her name.

Dowie finished the 2013 WSL season as a title winner, top scorer and players’ player of the year so fans were baffled by Powell’s decision to leave her out of the Euro 2013 squad.

The striker is still none the wiser herself: “Was I the type of player she liked? Maybe not. Was I a bit more outspoken than other players? Who knows. But I have no regrets.

“Of course I would’ve loved to play for my country more – I deserved to – and I think I could’ve helped them achieve more because I’m a goalscorer. We are hard to come by.”

The reasoning for Sampson’s 2015 World Cup snub however, is more clear-cut.

“I actually had a frank conversation with Mark and he told me it was touch and go between me and Lianne Sanderson,” she recalls.

“He told me I probably wouldn’t get much game time and I’d be more of a squad player – sort of a cheerleader from the bench.

“And I told him that’s not me – that’s not the type of player I am – I need to know that I’ve got at least a chance to play and that Lianne is probably the better player to take if that’s the case.

“But that is just me as a player, I was never going to accept that I wouldn’t have the opportunity to play. Whether that is wrong or right is people’s own opinion but that is why I ended up not going to the World Cup.”

One thing for certain is that whatever decisions have been made in the past, Dowie has an entrenched belief in herself.

So much so that she still harbours the desire and motivation to keep the door for an international return ajar.

Milan have started the season well under the guidance of former Inter, Milan and Atalanta striker Maurizio Ganz losing just one league game at the hands of champions Juventus and Dowie is in great form.

Dowie signed a two-year deal with AC Milan in July this year and is aiming to win Serie A with her new club this season

The ability and mindset remains with her – and sounds as though it never left – but for all the goals and achievements, Dowie refuses to accept she’s the finished article just yet.

“It has made me even more determined to make the most of the club career though because of how my international career has been unfair – I’m not going to let that happen with my club career!”

“Even now I am asking my manager what he used to do when he was a professional.

“This guy has played with the likes of Ronaldo so I am asking him to do different finishing sessions with me because I’m not perfect and I still think I’ve got a lot to improve on.

“Until I retire I want to be learning something new every single day.”

Follow Tom on Twitter here.