World Cup semi-finals preview: analysis and predictions for Argentina v Croatia and France v Morocco

And then there were four… The Offside Rule Podcast founders Lynsey and Kait are back with their thoughts on this week’s big showdowns and who will make the glittering final on Sunday at Lusail Stadium.

Argentina v Croatia

Otherwise known as Modric v Messi as two football legends go head to head tomorrow night. Both superstars are being driven by powerful forces: Modric, his grandfather and Croatian independence, while for Messi it’s Maradona. This is deeply personal for them, we just hope their emotions don’t get the better of them.

It might look like Lionel Messi’s name is on the cup, but Croatia are a force to be reckoned with. Real Madrid star Modric is still pulling the strings in midfield at 37 years old and aiming to reach a second straight final, although we don’t think he’ll score the opener here. While Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic had the game of his life in the quarter-final with Brazil, helping to reduce the Samba stars to one Neymar goal in extra time.

But if Croatia’s gameplan is stop Messi, stop Argentina it’s a risky strategy against a team that also contains the experience of Angel Di Maria, rising star Enzo Fernandez and hero keeper Emiliano Martinez, who pulled off stunning saves to secure their shootout victory over the Netherlands. The Aston Villa goalie has a fantastic record at penalties so they are well equipped if this goes the distance.

They are right to be worried about Golden Boot contender Messi, of course, who has scored four goals this tournament and showed his omnipresent threat with his spellbinding assist for Nahuel Molina’s opener in their ill-tempered clash with the Dutch. We predict the little genius will do it again to help the two-time champions reach Sunday’s showpiece.

Predictions:

Correct score in 90 mins

Argentina v Croatia

Lynsey Hooper: 1-1

Kait Borsay: 1-1

How many shots in total will Croatia have? (includes extra time)

LH: 5

KB: 9

Will Lionel Messi register an assist in this game? (includes extra time)

LH: Yes

KB: Yes

Will Croatia score first? (includes extra time)

LH: No

KB: No

Do you think Messi will register an assist in this semi-final (including extra time)? Or do you reckon Croatia will score first for a change? What do you think the overall score will be in 90mins will be? Make predictions to win a cash prize in Opta Challenge ahead of Argentina v Croatia…

France v Morocco

The holders made it through after inflicting more penalty heartache on England and now take on this tournament’s surprise package. France have never lost to Morocco but, then, they’ve only faced off previously in friendlies and not a high-pressure World Cup semi-final. Still, we expect Les Bleus to ease through to the final by scoring three goals.

You can expect another Golden Boot contender, former Arsenal and Chelsea star Olivier Giroud, 36, to get on the scoresheet on Wednesday night as the penalty-box predator continues his goalscoring form in Qatar. Morocco will need to shackle him well to avoid a rout. We also predict Antoine Griezmann will have an impact on this game with another timely assist after setting up both goals in the 2-1 quarter-final win over the Three Lions. There’s also tournament top scorer, PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who’s leading the way with five goals to contend with.

Although not many people expected Morocco to make it this far, they carry a credible threat to France with ‘The Wizard’ Hakim Ziyech and in the team, and are not to be taken lightly. They’ve only conceded one goal in standard time this tournament, but we reckon that impressive defensive record will end in the semis as France are too strong an attacking force.

A key to their success has been the support the Morocco stars have had from their devoted mums. Achraf Hakimi celebrated with his mother after knocking Spain out at the last-16 stage and Sofiane Boufal danced joyfully with his mama after defeating Portugal at the weekend. They also have huge support from across Africa and the Arab world, which could be another driving force. And, honestly, who wants to disappoint their mother? No pressure, lads.

Predictions:

Correct score in 90mins

France vs Morocco

LH: 3-0

KB: 3-1

How many shots in total will

France have? (includes extra time)

LH: 9

KB: 10

Will Antoine Griezmann register a goal or an assist in this match? (includes extra time)

LH: Yes

KB: Yes

Will Olivier Giroud score in this game? (includes extra time)

KB: Yes

LH: Yes

Do you agree that Giroud will score in this semi-final (includes extra time)? How many shots on target will France have in this game (includes extra time)? Make predictions to win a cash prize in Opta Challenge ahead of France v Morocco…

Follow The Offside Rule Podcast on Twitter @OffsideRulePod