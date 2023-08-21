The Offside Rule World Cup Daily: Big tournament review – awards, goalkeeper shirts and Spain’s bittersweet victory

As the World Cup draws to a close The Offside Rule brings you a big tournament review, from drama in the Spain camp to selling Mary Earps’ goalkeeper shirt.

To break it all down Lynsey Hooper is joined by Natasha Dowie, the two-time WSL champion and ex-England striker whose played in six countries, and our reporter Helen Hardy in Sydney.

What were our favourite kits? Who was our best XI? Who should get goal of the tournament?

We hand out our awards and look forward to the legacy of this World Cup.

Join Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Natasha Dowie for The Offside Rule World Cup Daily with Sky Sports as they bring you special guests and all the talking points for World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.