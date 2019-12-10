The Offside Rule WSL: A big Little goal, Earps or Roebuck, and Lucy Staniforth

Claire Rafferty is this week’s studio guest with Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay. Lucy Staniforth is on to discuss Birmingham’s win over Bristol City at the weekend, plus we praise that Arsenal goal, work out what’s missing from City, and chat Sam Kerr being named the top player by The Offside Rule and The Guardian.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.