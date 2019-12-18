The Offside Rule WSL: Liverpool lift off, Manchester City’s PR own goals, and 2019 Awards Show

Claire Bloomfield joins Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper for a look back at the weekend in WSL and the year that was 2019. And with our final show of the year it’s only right that we dish out some awards to commemorate our favourite moments, players, and goals of 2019. We also have our review of the WSL matches, and discuss those big talking points from Jill Scott and Steph Houghton.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.