Women's FA Cup Third Round Preview and Predictions

Source: TheFA.com

This weekend sees the return of women’s football after the winter break and it’s only the small matter of an FA Cup third round. This is an opportunity for National League sides (tier three and four) to add themselves into the draw for the fourth round which includes teams from the WSL (tier one) and Championship (tier two) sides.

Every side will know that they are one step away from a glamour tie against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in the next round so it’s all to play for.

Stu Barker takes a look at all the ties and shares his predicted outcomes.

Fylde vs Sunderland

Where: Mill Farm Sports Village, Preston, PR4 3JZ

Kick Off: 1pm

Comparison: The home side are currently sitting seventh in the National League North (tier three). Their opponents are currently top of the league and are undefeated, only dropping points against local rivals Middlesbrough back in September.

Prediction: Sunderland win.

Tickets: £5 or free for season ticket holders.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Where: Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena, Well Street, Burnley, BB12 8LE

Kick Off: 1pm

Comparison: Only one point separates these two sides in tier three’s National League North, with Burnley sitting second and Forest in fourth place.

Prediction: Burnley win AET

Tickets: £3 adults (£1 concessions)

Loughborough Foxes vs Huddersfield Town

Where: Holywell Park, Loughborough, LE11 3AJ

Kick Off: 1pm

Comparison: Since Loughborough moved from the National League South into the Northern section they have found life difficult and sit third from bottom with a six point buffer over Hull City and Sheffield FC. The visitors are sat in fifth with 16 points, two behind Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town win

Tickets: Details unknown

Brighouse Town vs Barnsley

Where: The Yorkshire Payments Stadium, Brighouse, HD6 2PL

Kick Off: 2pm

Comparison: Both sides participate in the National League North Division One (fourth tier). Barnsley are sitting top with 28 points after 10 games, seven points ahead of their hosts having played a game more.

Prediction: Brighouse Town win

Tickets: £4 adults, £2 concessions and children are free

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth

Where: The Goldstar Ground, Felixstoe, IP11 9HT

Kick Off: 1pm

Comparison: The visitors ply their trade in the National League South (tier three) and are currently seventh, although Pompey have games in hand over sides above them and if they can carry their cup form into the league then they’ll soon be competing for a top three finish. Ipswich play in the National League South-East Division One (tier four) and are top after nine games with eight wins and a draw.

Prediction: Portsmouth

Tickets: £3 adults, £1 concessions and children are free

Watford vs Plymouth Argyle

Where: The Orbital Fasteners Stadium, Hempstead Road, Kings Langley, WD4 8BS

Kick Off: 2pm

Comparison: Both teams have had great starts to their season. Watford sit top of the National League South with 28 points although Argyle are not far behind with 21 points and a game in hand.

Prediction: Watford win (just)

Tickets: Details unknown

Cardiff City vs Southampton FC

Where: CB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Caerphilly Road, Hengoed, CF82 7EP

Kick Off: 2pm

Comparison: Cardiff City are sitting fourth in the National League South with a steady start to the season. Their opponents are sitting top of the National League South-West Division One (tier four) and have yet to lose a league game in the last two years.

Prediction: Southampton win

Tickets: Details unknown

Southampton Women vs West Bromwich Albion

Where: Winklebury Football Complex, Basingstoke, RG23 8BF

Kick Off: 2pm

Comparison: The home side are currently sitting second in the National League South-West Division One, behind their rivals Southampton FC (Saints). Their visitors have had a mixed start to the season and are ninth in the National League North, winning three, losing three and drawing one.

Prediction: Southampton Women win AET

Tickets: £4 adults, £2 concessions and children are free

Billericay Town vs Actonions

Where: AGP Arena, Blunts Wall Road, CM12 9SA

Kick Off: 1pm

Comparison: Both teams compete in the National League South-East Division One. The home side have had more joy so far this season, they sit third on 19 points, while their opponents are in seventh on 17 points.

Prediction: Billericay Town win

Tickets: £4 adults and under 16’s are free

I don’t see too many cup upsets in this round although with the magic of the FA Cup, who knows?

I encourage you to get out and support your local team as these games are all set up to be exciting and competitive encounters.

