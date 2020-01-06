The Offside Rule WSL: The Sam Kerr Show (and Other Stories)

Posted on January 6, 2020 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Sam Kerr stars in our first episode of the new year, and in to talk about her and the other matches is Kieran Thievam, Kait Borsay, and Lynsey Hooper. We discuss Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Reading, the debut of Kerr, and speak with her new strike partner, Beth England about the Aussie superstar’s arrival. Plus we talk about all the other games, and the January transfers so far.

Subscribe to our WSL Edition Channel on Audioboom and Spotify.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

