Primera División Femenina leaders stay unbeaten to extend advantage

In the game of the round, table toppers Barcelona stretched their Primera División Femenina winning run to a dozen games and 14 unbeaten in total, after a 3-0 success away to fourth in the table Athletic Bilbao, writes Martin Whiteley.

The game was played at the San Mamés Stadium — the main stadium of Athletic — in front of a crowd of 32,068. This was the first time Barcelona had played at the newly modelled venue, but they had very happy memories of the old San Mamés stadium.

📺 RESUMEN | Las mejores imágenes de un #AthleticBarça para el recuerdo 🔝



3⃣2⃣. 0⃣6⃣8⃣ espectadores no quisieron perderse este partidazo de @PrimerIberdrola #AthleticClubFem 🦁 pic.twitter.com/iX2LVQbtEI — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 5, 2020

A 2-1 win back on 5th May 2013, viewed by 26,000 people saw Barcelona claim their second straight Primera División Femenina title in a run of four on the bounce. The first three also saw Athletic Bilbao finish second on each occasion.

Athletic had previously played a Copa de la Reina quarter-final tie at the new San Mamés Stadium against Atlético Madrid in January 2019 setting a then Spanish record for a women’s match of 48,121 people. A crowd of 24,986 also turned out to watch Athletic defeat Levante 2-0 a couple of months later in the league.

Held scoreless for over an hour, Barcelona turned their significant possession into a goal when Mariona found the net in the 64th minute. A further brace from substitute Asisat Oshoala settled the nerves as Barcelona moved onto 40 points. The reversal for Athletic ended their unbeaten streak at five games and leaves them on 23 points.

Atletico Madrid

Second in the table Atletico Madrid fell seven points behind the leaders despite having stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 games. Still missing the injured Toni Duggan, Atletico travelled to Rayo Vallecano and left after being held to a 1-1 draw.

The point for the home side increased their unbeaten run to five matches and moved them onto 21 points.

Logroño level with Deportivo La Coruña

A late brace from Jade advanced sixth place Logroño onto 23 points after a 3-1 success away to basement side Espanyol. The victory for the visitors moved them level on points with fifth in the standings Deportivo La Coruña who travel to take on Valencia on Monday. The loss for Espanyol saw them remain on three points.

Gran victoria del EDF Logroño,primera de la temporada fuera de casa y primera del 2020. pic.twitter.com/NDe5MnAnph — EDF Femenino (@EdfFemenino) January 4, 2020

With some of the sides around them in the table either not playing or dropping points Real Sociedad were able to move above Rayo Vallecano into seventh spot.

A 5-0 success at home against Madrid increased the unbeaten streak of Sociedad to four games — the last three wins — to advance them onto 22 points.

