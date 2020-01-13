The Offside Rule WSL: Spanked. Stacked. Pauline.

Posted on January 13, 2020 in Podcasts, Women's Football

With the dust just starting to settle on Sam Kerr’s WSL debut, who better to talk to about her arrival than former Matilda Alicia Ferguson! We discuss the thrilling title race – which could come to a head this weekend – the news of Nick Cushing’s departure across the pond, and speak to the BBC’s Tom Garry about the shocking statistics behind the disparity between the men’s and women’s FA Cup. 

Subscribe to our WSL Edition Channel on Audioboom and Spotify.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: