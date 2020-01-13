The Offside Rule WSL: Spanked. Stacked. Pauline.

With the dust just starting to settle on Sam Kerr’s WSL debut, who better to talk to about her arrival than former Matilda Alicia Ferguson! We discuss the thrilling title race – which could come to a head this weekend – the news of Nick Cushing’s departure across the pond, and speak to the BBC’s Tom Garry about the shocking statistics behind the disparity between the men’s and women’s FA Cup.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.