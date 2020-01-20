The Offside Rule WSL: Title tussles, survival scrappers, and a Lionesses legend

With the title race blown wide open after the drama at Meadow Park, Arsenal & Lionesses legend Kelly Smith is with us to try and dissect the result. We hear from the Gunners boss Joe Montemurro – and Alicia Ferguson is back for this week’s episode of Kerr-Watch. We’re delighted to be joined by Eni Aluko following the announcement of her retirement – plus she gives us an insight into what’s next in her footballing story. All that, along with a full round-up of all the weekend’s action and a quick look ahead to the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.