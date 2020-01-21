PSG close gap in title race with statement win as Feminine Division 1 returns from winter break

As France gear up for the return of women’s football in the Feminine Division 1, Martin Whiteley has all the goings on across both the French and Spanish women’s divisions.

Lyon v Bordeaux

In the pick of this set of fixtures tables toppers Lyon travelled to third-place Bordeaux.

Both sides had ended 2019 on hot streaks with Bordeaux having won all five of their league games since their 4-0 defeat away to Lyon back in October. The champions are currently on a six-match winning run in league play.

During their winning run Bordeaux had only conceded a couple of goals and on the back of more resolute defending they were able to keep Lyon at bay to move onto 28 points after a scoreless draw.

Of the three remaining Lionesses left at Lyon after the departure of Izzy Christiansen to Everton, Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris were both named in the starting line-up. Alex Greenwood an unused substitute.

PSG v Marseille

Unlike Lyon, second-place PSG had no problem scoring after a scintillating 11-0 success on home soil against second from bottom side Marseille.

The victory for the hosts not only closed the gap in the points column to three of the leaders, but also increased their goal difference to +43, which is now also just two behind Lyon.

The hosts scored eight times in a rampant first half. Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick and there were braces for Nadia Nadim and Marie-Antoinette Katoto too.

Brazil international Formiga was also on target as she registered her first-ever league goal in France.

The goals continued in the second half as Katoto grabbed her third just short of the hour mark. Substitute Sandy Baltimore rounded the scoring off with a quick-fire double.

Montpellier v Paris FC

Fourth in the table Montpellier fell further behind Bordeaux after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Paris FC.

The loss for the hosts ended their four-game unbeaten run in league play and keeps them on 24 points.

Paris FC, who were able to register a second win in their last three league games now move into sixth place with 17 points.

Leaders continue winning run to extend Primera División Femenina advantage

So far in the Spanish league this season the only side to take points off leaders Barcelona has been Rayo Vallecano when they gained a 1-1 draw at home back in September.

With home advantage this time around for the table toppers it was an altogether different outcome as Barcelona stretched their league winning run to 14 games to move onto 46 points after a 3-1 win.

The loss for the visitors ended their unbeaten run at six games and keeps them on 24 points.

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

Second-place Atletico Madrid has also not tasted defeat for a while. The only trouble they have had is whilst Barcelona has been winning Atletico had drawn three of their last six contests.

The same fate also befell Atletico this week as they were held 2-2 away to Sevilla to slip nine points behind the leaders.

Things could have been worse for the visitors had Angela Sosa not grabbed an equaliser in the 72nd minute. On a more positive note for Atletico — with a visit from Barcelona due up next — Toni Duggan returned to the bench after injury and come on just past the hour mark.

Levante v Real Sociedad

For the second match in a row, third in the table Levante — 30 points — took on a side in close proximity to them in the standings when they welcomed fifth-place Real Sociedad.

The visitors had five points fewer than Levante but both sides entered the contest in good form. The hosts unbeaten in their last seven games, but had been held to draws in two of their last three games.

Real, with four straight wins to their name in a run of five games unbeaten.

The only goal of the first half went the way of Levante. A further brace from the hosts in a seven-minute spell leading up to the hour mark made the game safe.

Deportivo La Coruña v Real Betis

Fourth-place Deportivo La Coruña gained back-to-back wins to stretch their unbeaten streak to four games and move them onto 30 points after a 3-1 home win against Real Betis.

The loss for the side second from bottom of the table keeps them on 11 points.

