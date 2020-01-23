Guro Reiten – WSL's Most Underrated Player?

Alisdair Hooper looks at how Guro Reiten could be regarded as the WSL’s most underrated player.

Everyone knows how much talent there is within the Chelsea Women’s squad. The likes of Beth England, Ji So-yun and Sam Kerr are just three names we regularly see mentioned in headlines and reports.

Emma Hayes’ team were at their scintillating best in last weekend’s fabulous 4-1 win over Arsenal and the goalscorers England, Kerr and Sophie Ingle were three players rightfully highlighted for their performances.

However, now is the time to shout about the player who scored Chelsea’s fourth goal that afternoon at Borehamwood – Guro Reiten.

The 25-year-old Norwegian is fast becoming the biggest shout for the WSL’s most underrated player. She is also staking a claim to be the signing of the season.

When Reiten signed for the Blues last year there was no doubting her credentials. The versatile forward featured regularly for her country from under-15s level and has been part of the senior side since 2014.

She was a back-to-back league winner in the Toppserien – the top league division in Norway – and won the golden boot in both 2017 and 2018 with LSK Kvinner.

While Reiten may not be scoring with the frightening regularity she did in her home country, the way she has performed for Chelsea has been key to the Blues’ success.

Predominantly playing on the left, she has become a mainstay in Chelsea’s strongest starting line-up. That in itself is no easy feat when you consider the playing personnel she is up against.

The Norwegian has started all 12 games in the WSL this season and she finds herself joint sixth in the WSL scoring ranks with four goals. Her spectacular finish against Reading in particular was a thing of beauty.

Despite the goals, it’s her work down the flank and her creative ability that has set her apart and makes Chelsea tick.

She has created 30 chances this season and has seven assists to her name. Her pinpoint cross for Kerr’s goal against Arsenal was a fine example of that.

Reiten is fast becoming the major creative force in her team and her blossoming relationship with Jonna Andersson is causing opposition players all sorts of problems.

When coming up with a who’s who list of WSL stars familiar names often come up: Little, Miedema, White, Houghton as well as the aforementioned England, Ji and Kerr.

But Reiten’s influence won’t go under the radar for much longer if she continues to apply herself in this way.

Over the weekend the official WSL Twitter account asked fans who is the most underrated player in the division and the Norwegian’s name frequently comes up in the comments.

She has quickly become a vital cog in the Chelsea machine and, very soon, we could be shouting about Reiten as one of the best players in the WSL in her own right.

