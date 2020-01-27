PSG and Lyon extend unbeaten runs as leading Feminine Division 1 sides record victories

Martin Whiteley has all the goings on across both the French and Spanish women’s divisions

Source: @PSG_Feminines

Unbeaten table-toppers Lyon secured a 5-0 success at home to Reims. Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, and Nikita Parris were all named in the starting line-up. The latter, after having a goal chalked off in the first half, netted the second of the hosts’ tallies seven minutes after the interval. The victory for Lyon moved them onto 38 points.

Second-placed PSG recorded a 5-1 win at home to Metz. The victory for the hosts stretched their league unbeaten run to five games and keeps them three points behind Lyon. For the second game in a row Marie-Antoinette Katoto bagged a hat-trick, to give her seven goals in her last three league games. The reversal for the side at the foot of the table was their 11th in a row in league play and leaves them with just a single point to their name.

Bordeaux made it seven league games unbeaten after a 1-0 success on home turf against Dijon. The victory for the side third in the table advanced them onto 31 points. Delphine Chatelin with the only goal nine minutes into the second half. After a seven-game unbeaten run from October moved them onto 11 points, Dijon have now lost their last three league games to keep them in the sights of Marseille – 6 points – who occupy the final relegation place.

A 3-0 win at home against Fleury 91 got fourth-placed Montpellier back to winning ways. The victory for the hosts keeps them four points behind Bordeaux. Sitting fifth in the standings after their final match in November, a run of three straight league reversals for Fleury 91 has seen them slip down to eighth on 14 points.

Feminine Division 1 action takes a break next weekend as last-16 games in the Coupe de France Féminine are staged.

Atletico Madrid under pressure from Levante despite ending winning run of Barcelona

Leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had to settle for one point each as the battle of the Primera División Femenina top two ended goalless.

The draw for unbeaten Barcelona moved them onto 47 points as they had their league winning streak end at 14 games — a run that began with a 6-1 success on home soil against Atletico back in September.

Since their last meeting with Barcelona, the hosts had also remained unbeaten. Unfortunately, while the leaders had been picking up maximum points each week, this was the fifth draw for Atletico during that time in league play to keep them nine points behind the visitors. Toni Duggan came on as a second-half substitute for Atletico as she continues to work her way back from injury.

Third-placed Levante closed the gap on Atletico Madrid after a 3-0 win on the road against Rayo Vallecano. The victory for the visitors extended their unbeaten streak to nine games and moved them onto 36 points as the race for the second Champions League spot hots up. To add to their misery Rayo also ended the game with 10 players after Carla Guerrero picked up a second yellow card just before the hour-mark.

For the second week in a row, fourth in the table Deportivo La Coruña played in the final game of the round when they travelled to face UDG Tenerife. Deportivo had won their last two games to make it four unbeaten, but that run was ended after they suffered a 5-3 loss to stay on 30 points. The win for Tenerife moved them onto 20 points and up to ninth place. María José Pérez with a hat-trick.

Follow Martin on Twitter @673martin