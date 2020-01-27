The Offside Rule WSL: Mud baths, teenage wonderkids and an Aussie invasion

The FA Cup 4th round may not have sprung many surprises, but with 61 goals across 16 games – there was plenty for Kait, Lynsey, and musician and football fan Shura to get stuck into. We speak to Ipswich Town manager Joe Sheehan as the Tractor Girls progressed to the 5th round, the lowest ranked team left in the competition. The pod bids farewell to Nick Cushing as he joins us ahead of his big move across the pond after seven years in charge at Manchester City. All that, plus a tease ahead to the midweek Continental Cup action, next week’s enticing WSL fixture list – and we learn a thing or two about what it’s like juggling music and football.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.