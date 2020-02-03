The Offside Rule WSL: Headballs, Speedway tracks and farewells…for now

We’re getting to the business end of the WSL season – and what a run in it’s shaping up to be. Carrie Dunn joins Kait and Lynsey to react to the top of the table clash which saw Nick Cushing bow out on a high. Momentum seems to be building for Chelsea as they blow away West Ham and progress to the Continental Cup final. Meanwhile, officiating is brought into the spotlight after an extraordinary decision in Man United’s match with Reading – and how do we solves the country’s pitch problem? All that – plus we hear from the evergreen Fara Williams on getting better with age – and her frustrations over the standard of refereeing in the women’s game. 

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

