Women’s Worldwide Round-Up: second tier French teams take on Division 1 in the Coupe de France Féminine, while Barcelona continue to dominate the Primera División

Martin Whiteley shines a spotlight on the Spanish league and the last-16 of the French cup competition.

Spanish leaders stay unbeaten and Atletico Madrid are back to winning ways to keep advantage in second-place battle

Primera Divisíon leaders Barcelona stretched their unbeaten league run to 18 games after they got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at home to Sevilla. The resistance of the visitors was broken by a brace of goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, as Barcelona moved onto 50 points.

Second-place Atlético Madrid made it 15 league games unbeaten to stay nine points behind the leaders. The major problem Atlético have faced this campaign is the number of games they have drawn. Having had two straight stalemates, and three in their last four contests, Atlético were able to secure the three points on this occasion after a 3-0 victory away to Logroño. Toni Duggan started on the bench, before coming on to grab the final goal for the visitors. To add to their woes, the hosts also ended with 10 players, after Lorena Valderas was dismissed just short of the hour mark.

The unbeaten streak of third-in-the-table Levante reached double figures after a 6-2 win on home soil against UDG Tenerife. The victory for the hosts was their third on the bounce and moved them onto 39 points.

In the pick of this set of games, fourth-place Deportivo La Coruña welcomed Athletic Bilbao. The hosts entered the weekend on 30 points, with Athletic three points worse off and a spot below them in the table. Back in September, Deportivo had triumphed 2-0. On this occasion, it was Athletic who claimed the points by the same scoreline thanks to a goal in each half. They now climb above their opponents in the table standings on goal difference.

A 4-1 victory at home against bottom side Espanyol allowed sixth-place Real Sociedad to close the gap on Deportivo La Coruña to a single point.

Primera División Femenina action returns on 15th February, to allow for the new women’s Spanish Super Cup to be played. Teams participating are Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Levante, and Real Sociedad.

Coupe de France Féminine last eight places dominated by top tier sides

Four last-16 matches saw Division 1 Féminine sides on the road against teams from the second tier.

Holders Lyon progressed with a 2-0 win against Thonon Évian. Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, and Nikita Parris were all named in a strong starting line-up for Lyon.

Four first-half goals helped PSG gain a 6-0 victory against Rodez Aveyron. Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Lina Boussaha, and Karina Sævik each scored a brace.

Bordeaux eliminated Montauban — currently second in Group A of the second tier — 4-2 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1.

Dijon managed a 1-0 win against last season’s beaten finalist Lille. A first-half penalty from Élise Bussaglia was the difference between the two sides.

In the two all-Feminine-Division 1 contests, Montpellier got the better of Metz 7-1 on home soil. Valérie Gauvin scored a hat-trick in a six-minute spell at the end of the first half. Meanwhile, Guingamp advanced with a 1-0 success on the road against Soyaux.

The final top-flight team to book their place in the next round was Stade Reims. Against the lowest team left in the competition — CA Paris 14, who play in the senior women’s regional one — the visitors showed their class to dominate 8-0, including a hat-trick from Melissa Gomes.

At least one Feminine Division 2 side was guaranteed to gatecrash the last eight as Grenoble Foot 38 hosted Arras. Their two Group B league meetings this season had been split, with the away side victorious on both occasions. That scenario played out again as Arras scored the only goal late on to advance.

