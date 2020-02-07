Weekend Wanderings – Merseyside and Milan derbies whilst Bundesliga leaders clash

While parts of the Premier League may now be enjoying a winter break, it’s still a vital weekend of football elsewhere.

Whether it’s title races or some vital derbies, Alasdair Hooper runs down the games you should be keeping an eye on in this Weekend Wanderings.

Arsenal Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (Sunday, 2pm)

After two damaging results against their title rivals, Arsenal can’t afford any more slip-ups if they are to retain their WSL title.

Last weekend’s loss to Manchester City leaves Joe Montemurro’s side third in the league, with second-placed Chelsea having a game in hand.

The Gunners need to get back on track and this weekend Meadow Park is the setting for a North London derby.

Everyone will remember the first staging of this game – partly because it was held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – but also because it was a close affair, although Arsenal did run out 2-0 winners.

The Gunners will inevitably be the favourites again, thanks to the talent they have among their ranks, but Tottenham are capable of frustrating their neighbours.

Everton Women v Liverpool Women (Sunday, 3pm)

From one derby in the women’s game to another as Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park in the latest big stadium showcase.

Thankfully, such has been the ticket demand for this fixture, Everton have been forced to open up their main stand for the game with Willie Kirk’s team hoping to impress the home fans.

The last fixture was memorably held at Anfield in front of 23,500 people and after winning 1-0, Kirk’s side will want a similar outcome. They will also want to put last weekend’s surprise loss to Brighton behind them.

Liverpool’s struggles continue – much like their home pitch – and they are second bottom in the league by virtue of goal difference.

Their game last weekend was called off because of the state of the pitch but Vicky Jepsen will be looking for more of the grit her side showed when they won in their last WSL outing against Bristol City.

Manchester United Women v Chelsea Women (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Casey Stoney’s Manchester United are fighting it out to be the best of the rest, and they have a habit of being a difficult nut to crack if you’re one of the top sides coming up against them.

That’s the task facing Chelsea this Sunday with Emma Hayes’ side looking to continue their charge for the title. They remain many people’s favourites and are coming off the back of an 8-0 win over West Ham United.

With so many options at the Blues’ disposal, Manchester United will have their work cut out, however, with just nine goals conceded all season, Stoney’s side do boast one of the most impressive defensive records around.

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (Sunday, 5pm)

Few title races have chopped and changed this season quite like the one in the Bundesliga.

With title challengers RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach drawing last weekend, it left the door open for Bayern to jump above them and claim top spot.

The reigning champions may now be back at the league summit but they’re still there to be caught.

They are just a point ahead of second-placed Leipzig, who they play this Sunday evening in another crucial fixture in the title race.

Let’s also not forget that Monchengladbach are just three points behind Bayern as are Borussia Dortmund, who have the goalscoring exploits of Erling Haaland now at their disposal.

Either way this looks like a title race that will go down to the wire so enjoy every step of it unfold.

Inter Milan v AC Milan (Sunday, 7.45pm)

The Milan derby always pulls in viewers and this weekend is no different.

Both teams are desperate for the three points, albeit for different reasons, which should help make this game a captivating match.

Inter need to keep the pressure on Juventus, who are three points ahead in first place, and Antonio Conte’s side have impressed many this year.

Meanwhile AC Milan, after a dismal season by their standards, are starting to turn a corner and are pushing for European places.

The fans will also have been buoyed by the fact that the third generation of Maldini made his debut in their last game. Time will tell if Milan’s number 98 Daniel can follow in the footsteps and star for the team in the same way his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare did.

