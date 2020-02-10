The Offside Rule WSL: Midweek highlights and Gilly Flaherty shares her story

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are back – not just this week, but until the the end of the season – and they’re joined in the studio by Tim Stillman to look ahead to a midweek round of games in the WSL and the weekend in the FA Cup. Plus, West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty talks to about why she’s started her conversation about mental health.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.