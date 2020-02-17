The Offside Rule WSL: One Storm Dennis, two Kmita’s and a hat-trick of hat-tricks

Storm Dennis might have interrupted the 5th round of the FA Cup but it won’t stop us. Mollie and Rosie Kmita are in the studio alongside Lynsey Hooper to reflect on the couple of ties that did go ahead – including Manchester City’s 10-0 victory over fourth-tier Ipswich – whose manager joins us to discuss the fantastic experience for his young side. We react to the full midweek programme of WSL action and look ahead to what could be a defining weekend of the season. All that, plus an important discussion on the need for kindness following the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.