The Offside Rule WSL: Title showdowns, relegation battles and international flavour

Another week, another jam-packed WSL show covering all bases of the women’s game. Lynsey Hooper has got Watford & Wales stalwart Helen Ward and BBC journalist and co-author of the Women’s Football Yearbook Chris Slegg in the studio with her to cover a range of topics including that massive clash at the top of the table between Manchester City and Chelsea. There’s time to reflect on all the WSL action – plus a review of the FA Cup 5th round. With the international break almost upon us, the team looks ahead to the action featuring England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Arsenal & Scotland defender Jen Beattie is on the line to talk to us about the upcoming Pinatar Cup and their hopes for Euro 2021. And of course – the team give their take on Saturday’s Continental Cup final.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.