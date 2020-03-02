The Offside Rule WSL: Can we kick it?

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are reunited – and joined in the studio by broadcaster Anne-Marie Batson to get stuck into the big talking points in another week of football. We start at the City Ground where Chelsea won their first Continental Cup. Rich Laverty gives us the story of the game – and we wonder how matchwinner Beth England will do for the Lionesses. All eyes turn to the SheBelieves Cup – Claire Bloomfield is out in Orlando and joins us over breakfast to mull over the chances of Phil Neville’s side. And – this is not a drill – we’ve finally decided upon an AOB anthem!

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.