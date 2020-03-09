The Offside Rule WSL: Raise Your Game

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper take the WSL Edition on a special mission to Stamford Bridge for a closer look at the fantastic work done by Kick It Out through their Women’s Raise Your Game event. There’s plenty of chat about how the Lionesses are looking at the SheBelieves Cup – with Chelsea and England legend Katie Chapman joining us to give her take on Phil Neville’s side. Troy Townsend and Anne-Marie Bateson take us through the work that Kick It Out are doing to enable women in football to succeed, and there’s time to take a look at some of the big stories in the women’s game – including what’s next for Birmingham after the departure of Marta Tejedor.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.