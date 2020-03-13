Weekend Wanderings – Mourinho meets Man Utd, North London derby and the Old Firm

The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with sports fixtures up until now and there are still several question marks surrounding the upcoming weeks and months.

Postponements have littered the calendar, Serie A has been put on hold until April 3 and several other matches could be played behind closed doors.

As it stands the games in this edition of Weekend Wanderings are still going ahead but it remains a strange time with much of what is to come remaining unknown. Alasdair Hooper takes a look at the picks of the weekend.

Arsenal Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (Sunday, 12.30pm)

After the international break the Women’s FA Cup makes a return at the quarter-final stage with some highly anticipated fixtures approaching.

Among the best is the North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at Meadow Park.

While the Gunners will undoubtedly be favourites their injury list is extensive and manager Joe Montemurro has temporarily returned to Australia due to family reasons.

Assistant coaches Aaron D’Antino and Leanne Hall will be leading the team in his absence.

For Tottenham it’s a chance to land a significant scalp, something they are capable of, but everyone in that squad will have to perform at their best.

Everton Women v Chelsea Women (Sunday, 2pm)

Chelsea have had a simply outstanding couple of months, winning the Continental Cup, while Beth England and Emma Hayes won player of the month and manager of the month respectively.

But the quest for silverware continues as the Blues take on Everton in the FA Cup this weekend.

It’s also an Everton side that have just received a welcome boost in investment that could see some very exciting changes in the near future.

The promise already within Willie Kirk’s side needs no introduction, but it will take a huge effort to halt Chelsea in their tracks.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Whether it’s an injury crisis, calling out players or a lack of identity, the mood at Tottenham doesn’t seem quite right.

So what better task for Jose Mourinho than to go up against his old team Manchester United to pick up some valuable points in the race for a European place.

Spurs are currently four points behind fifth-place United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team could well have turned a corner now.

Last weekend’s win over Manchester City certainly had the feel-good factor, even though the game may have lacked in quality, but the resilience certainly seems to be back.

If Tottenham continue to falter as they did in midweek then this could only go one way.

Rangers v Celtic (Sunday, 12pm)



An Old Firm derby is always going to be a fiery affair, although this one has slightly lost its relevance in terms of deciding a title.

In theory, Rangers could haul themselves closer to Celtic at the top of the table but they are currently 13 points away having played a game less.

While Rangers’ recent form has proved dicey, Celtic have only lost once in 15 games in all competitions.

That’s the reason why the gap has now grown to what it is, but a win here for Rangers could help re-evaluate just where this side is and what they are capable of.

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (Saturday, 2.30pm)



The German title race continues, with Bayern still leading the way with a four-point gap at the top of the table.

But behind them is Borussia Dortmund whose recent league form has pushed them into second place.

The club suffered a midweek blow after being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG but they can’t afford to let that affect them.

This Saturday they go into their derby with Schalke, who are sixth, with both sides desperate to get some more points on the board.

This should be an exciting encounter between two talented sides.

