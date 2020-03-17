The Offside Rule WSL: In the loo

Sophie Lawson joins Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper with uncertain times ahead for football as the Coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

Football may have grounded to a halt across the globe as the Coronavirus pandemic continues, but there’s still plenty to get stuck into. We discuss how COVID-19 will affect the future of the game – with Lewes’ General Manager Maggie Murphy on the line to tell us how the club are preparing for precarious times ahead. There’s plenty of SheBelieves chat too – as we dissect the Lionesses performance as a whole. The Athletic’s Meg Linehan dials in from Stateside to give her assessment of an extraordinary week on and off the field of the US Women’s National Team. And there’s time to round up all the other news before the sport takes an indefinite hiatus.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.