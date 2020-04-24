How do bookies see the top-four playing out if/when the season resumes?

Fans up and down the country are waiting with bated breath for the return of their beloved Premier League football.

Liverpool amassed a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League prior to the postponement (Source: ThisisAnflield.com)

The indefinite postponement was ultimately unavoidable and has punctuated supporters’ lives ever since the last round of top-flight fixtures was completed on March 9.

What should become of the campaign is still a split-decision among fans however, with those likely to finish with silverware and Champions League football eager for a swift resumption.

Meanwhile supporters of clubs in danger of underachieving and the relegation-threatened remain unmoved by the prospect of a null and void season.

In the Premier League’s most recent statement it confirmed it is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a ‘collaborative solution.’

Without knowing when the Premier League season will resume, the majority of these sports betting sites are understandably hesitant to keep the odds open for a top-four finish.

With it tentatively planning to resume on June 1 and complete the full 38-game schedule, bettors can expect the top-four finish odds to look the same as they did when the season was paused.

Liverpool is assured and Manchester City was near-as-makes-no-difference at 1/250.

Third-place Leicester City was also a heavy favourite at around 1/6, holding an eight-point lead on fifth-place Manchester United.

And fourth-place Chelsea (8/11) was a slight favourite to hold off hard-charging United (7/4) with only three points separating the teams, while Wolverhampton was a 6/1 long-shot, sitting two back of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Tottenham Hotspur looked increasingly more likely to fall short of ensuring Champions League football for a fifth season running losing and drawing to Wolves and Burnley in March.

Sandwiched between Spurs and Wolves, and also just two points behind the Red Devils, are Sheffield United while Arsenal currently occupy ninth place, a point behind their north London rivalsand with a game in hand.

Meanwhile at the foot of the table the relegation battle is still far from over with everyone from 15th-place Brighton & Hove Albion in danger of going down.

Norwich City are currently bottom and six points adrift of safety on 21 points with Aston Villa in 19th, four points above them.

The Villains are the only team in the bottom half with game in hand still and a win would move them up and out of the drop zone ahead of West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth who all currently have 27 points.