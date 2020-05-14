Barcelona crowned Primera División Femenina Champions after season is ended

While Atlético Madrid miss out on the top spot to Barcelona, the Spanish women’s league gears up for an 18-team table next season, with no relegations and promotions for Eibar and Santa Teresa. Martin Whiteley gives us the latest news from Spain.

Source: @FCBfemeni

On Wednesday 6th May, the committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) territorial presidents met to decide how to resolve the 2019-20 women’s football season, along with all non-professional men’s leagues in the country. The proposal made by the committee was to end league play in the top two women’s divisions and all non-professional men’s leagues.

The measures laid out by the territorial committee were sent to the RFEF Board of Directors for their approval. The following day at a meeting of board members, it was announced that the proposals had been accepted and passed onto the Delegate Commission of the RFEF.

On Friday 8th May, the Delegate Commission of the RFEF also approved the proposal and it was implemented.

When games in the Primera División Femenina were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, Barcelona topped the table with 59 points, so they were declared the champions for this season. In a dominant campaign, the side from Catalonia was unbeaten in their 21 league games — 19 of those ended in victory. They also found the back of the net 86 times whilst only conceding on six occasions, and never more than once in any single game in league play. This success for the side coached by Lluís Cortés also tied them with Athletic Bilbao for the most domestic league title wins, with five.

The championship success for Barcelona this time around ended a run of three-straight league triumphs for Atlético Madrid, who had to settle for a second-place finish on this occasion. Although only losing once in league play themselves this season — 6-1 away to the champions back in September — it was five draws which left Atlético nine points adrift of Barcelona in what would be the final standings. Despite having their run of titles ended, Atlético Madrid do join Barcelona in qualifying for the 2020-21 UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL).

🏆 2019/20 LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! ▶ https://t.co/SKNkRXDrgI



🏆 CAMPIONES DE LLIGA 2019/20! ▶ https://t.co/8gsrDwZpu2



🏆 ¡CAMPEONAS DE LIGA 2019/20!

💙❤ Nos hubiese gustado continuarla ganando en el campo, pero no ha sido posible ▶ https://t.co/u2v3cFPgl6 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/Cshl1BSe0H — FC Barcelona Femení (🏠) (@FCBfemeni) May 8, 2020

The top two teams in Spain had also been scheduled to face each other in the last-eight of this season’s UWCL, and are still waiting for any information regarding these contests.

At the other end of the Primera División Femenina table, it was announced that no relegation would take place this season. There would however be promotion, with one side from the North and South sections of the Segunda División Femenina joining the top flight to make it an 18-team league next term.

In the North, the ‘B’ team of Athletic Bilbao led the way with 48 points, so it was second-place Eibar — who were two points behind with all the sides having played 22 games — that joined the teams at the top table.

The promotion spot from the South went to leaders Santa Teresa, who had 51 points, one more than their closest rivals Granada with again every team having participated in 22 league contests.

The RFEF also announced that the 2019-20 Copa de la Reina competition would be completed during the 2020-21 season, having reached the semi-final stage. Barcelona was drawn to face Sevilla and Logroño was scheduled to meet Athletic Bilbao back in March.

Follow Martin on Twitter @673martin