Wolfsburg keep unbeaten run going as Frauen-Bundesliga action resumes

It may have been the first day of March when unbeaten Frauen-Bundesliga leaders Wolfsburg last lined-up for a competitive game, but they were quickly back into their stride in the opening match after the resumption of play.

Up against Cologne at home on a sunny Friday afternoon, the table-toppers went in front just after the half-hour mark thanks to leading scorer Pernille Harder coolly converting from the penalty spot. On the stroke of half-time Wolfsburg doubled their advantage when Svenja Huth headed home. Two more goals in the second half — including a second for Harder — saw the hosts cruise to a comfortable 4-0 success.

The victory for the home side was their 16th win out of 17 league games this season and takes them to 49 points. The loss for the visitors was their fifth on the spin and keeps them second from bottom on seven points. To add to their woes Cologne also had Amber Barrett sent off in the second half. The game in Wolfsburg was also a significant milestone for referee Dr. Riem Hussein, who was in charge of her 100th Frauen-Bundesliga game.

In the game of the round, second in the table Bayern Munich hosted third-placed Hoffenheim. Entering play the home side had 38 points, with their opponents just one point adrift. Hoffenheim had claimed maximum points in the reverse fixture back in October thanks to a solitary goal and the home side prevailed again this time around. Scoreless until the 84th minute, Bayern went on to record a 3-0 victory through goals from Kathrin Hendrich, substitute Jovana Damnjanović and, Lina Magull. The win for the hosts extended their unbeaten league run to 11 games and also strengthened their position to secure the second Champions League spot.

Frankfurt moved up to fourth place in the table after they came from a goal down to defeat SC Sand 3-1. The victory for the home side was their fourth on the bounce and takes them onto 30 points. With this reversal the visitors drop down to eighth in the standings with 19 points.

Freiburg fought back from 2-0 down to gain a 3-2 win at home against Turbine Potsdam to move to 22 points. With this defeat the away side remains one place above their opponents in sixth place on 27 points.

In the final game of the round, third from bottom side Duisburg moved onto 12 points after a 2-0 victory on the road against Bayer Leverkusen with Nina Lange scoring both the goals. This loss for the hosts leaves them just one point and a single place ahead of their opponents.

One Frauen-Bundesliga Round 17 game did not take place due to restrictions still covering the Thuringia state. Professional team sport cannot return in that area until June 5, so Jena has been unable to train fully as a group. The away game for the bottom-placed side against Essen is now scheduled to take place on June 24.

As well as the decision to continue with the current Frauen-Bundesliga campaign — along with the DFB-Pokal Frauen cup competition which has reached the last-eight stage — another ruling was also announced after the Extraordinary DFB Bundestag session held on 25 May, regarding 2. Frauen-Bundesliga play. It was decided that action in the second tier would not resume, but two sides would still be promoted to the top-flight for the next campaign.

Each of the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga sides had played 16 games in the 2019-20 season before play for halted for the Covid-19 pandemic. Werder Bremen and Meppen the teams that will reside at the top table next term. Werder Bremen led the way with 40 points having not lost a single game in league play. Meppen occupied fourth place behind the second teams of both Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim with 27 points, one more than fifth in the table Borussia Mönchengladbach.

