Dominant displays from the leading Frauen-Bundesliga sides

With a semi-final spot in the DFB-Pokal Frauen Cup secured after a 3-0 success away to 2. Frauen-Bundesliga side Gütersloh on Wednesday, Wolfsburg extended their league unbeaten run to 18 games with a 5-1 win at home to FFC Frankfurt, writes Martin Whiteley.

Source: @VfLWob_Frauen

Svenja Huth secured a brace for the league leaders as they moved onto 52 points. With this loss, the visitors stay on 30 points and in fourth place in the table as their run of four straight victories came to an end.

Second-placed Bayern Munich remain eight points behind the leaders as they stretched their unbeaten league run to a dozen matches after a comfortable 5-1 victory away against Turbine Potsdam. Linda Dallmann netted a first-half hat-trick as the visitors held a commanding 4-0 advantage at the interval.

This defeat for the hosts keeps them on 27 points and ends a miserable week for the side that sits sixth in the standings.

Not only have Turbine Potsdam suffered two straight league losses, but they also succumbed to a 3-1 defeat after going a goal ahead in the cup at home to SGS Essen in midweek.

Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen have seen a lot of each other this week. With home advantage on their side, Bayer Leverkusen prevailed 3-2 AET to progress to the last four of the cup on Tuesday.

The league meeting between the two sides three days later also favoured the side playing on home soil. Third in the table Hoffenheim taking the spoils to move up to 40 points after a 4-1 success.

Hoffenheim had tasted defeat in three of their last four league outings, but a three-goal burst in a 10-minute spell either side of the interval set the platform for them to return to winning ways.

Despite the joy of advancing in the cup the league form of Bayer Leverkusen continues to be a worry as they lost their fifth straight Frauen-Bundesliga game to remain in ninth position with 13 points.

The fight for survival for Cologne took another upward turn. After the second from bottom placed team had managed to gain one point from a 1-1 draw away Duisburg last Thursday, they were able to build on that with a dramatic win at home to fifth-placed SGS Essen.

Rachel Rinast with the only goal in second-half stoppage time to move Cologne onto 11 points as they still have a game in hand on the teams immediately above them.

With this loss, SGS Essen, who returned to Frauen-Bundesliga action after having their league game at home to USV Jena last weekend postponed, suffered their second defeat in a row in league play to leave them on 28 points.

With the extended restriction in place in the Thuringia state, USV Jena had to relocate this week to the state of Hesse to prepare for their return to competitive action.

Home advantage in their matchup with Freiburg also had to be given up. The bottom of the table side trained at The Grünberger sports school in Grünberg before they visited the Möslestadion for the second time this campaign.

In the first fixture at this venue back in October, Freiburg had triumphed 4-0. The outcome of this encounter followed the same pattern, as the team in seventh place completed the double over USV Jena with a 6-0 victory to move onto 25 points.

Following this, USV Jena has now lost their last five league encounters.

SC Sand ended the week on a high by getting back to winning ways after a 2-0 success on their travels against MSV Duisburg to move them onto 22 points.

In a run of away games, the team that occupies eighth place in the table had slipped to a 3-1 defeat after going a goal ahead against FFC Frankfurt in their first league game back after the resumption and also suffered a cup upset in midweek.

Up against Arminia Bielefeld, who ended the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga season at the foot of the table, SC Sand went down 3-2, Sarah Grünheid with a hat-trick for the hosts.

The defeat for MSV Duisburg ends a run of four league games unbeaten to keep the 10th placed side on 13 points.

