Wolfsburg crowned Frauen-Bundesliga champions as USV Jena bid farewell to top-flight football

Wolfsburg claimed the Frauen-Bundesliga title for the fourth consecutive year after a 2-0 win at home to Freiburg moved them onto 58 points. The champions have proved once more that they are still the team to beat in Germany as they recorded their 19th win in 20 league games. The loss for seventh-placed Freiburg ends a run of three straight wins and keeps them on 28 points.

With the title now gone, Bayern Munich maintained their four-point advantage over Hoffenheim in the race for the second Champions League spot. A 4-0 success on the road against Cologne took Bayern to 50 points as they stretched their unbeaten league run to 14 matches. After a slight revival over the past few games, the hosts have now lost back-to-back contests. This latest setback for Cologne drops them a place on goal difference to 10th in the table with 14 points and firmly back in the relegation scrap.

A 3-0 victory at home to MSV Duisburg secured Hoffenheim’s third win on the bounce. After a mixed run of results, the third-placed side seem to have found their form at exactly the right time as they look to chase down Bayern. On the other hand, there must be major concerns about the recent form of the visitors, who stay second from bottom of the table on 13 points. A four-game unbeaten run either side of the Covid-19 pandemic break must seem a distant memory as MSV Duisburg have now lost their last three contests.

Turbine Potsdam moved to 33 points and up a place to fourth on goal difference after beating SC Sand 2-1 at home. The eighth-placed team remains on 22 points with this reversal which was their second in a row and third in their last four league outings.

SGS Essen ended their three-game league losing run after they came from a goal down in an eventful second half to defeat FFC Frankfurt 2-1. The victory took them to 31 points and they still have a game in hand on all the teams around them. Two losses in their last three drop the visitors down a spot to fifth in the table and are now just two points in front of their opponents.

Basement side USV Jena – who felt home soil beneath their feet for the first time since the beginning of March after extended Covid-19 measures in their state forced them to relocate – saw their stay at the top table end. Although not being able to add to their points tally, the last two games, in a run of seven straight losses, that USV Jena has played have seen them put up stern resistance for their opponents to try and break down. Today they got their reward for all their hard work and sacrifices with a scoreless draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

This point for the hosts moves them onto three after they had achieved draws at home to Cologne and on their travels against MSV Duisburg previously. In the grand scheme of being able to avoid the drop it proved insignificant but the team and officials can take extreme pride in all their endeavours in what has turned out to be a season full of challenges both on and off the field.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, they missed a massive opportunity to give themselves some breathing space in the relegation battle as they had a second-half penalty from Merle Barth saved by goalkeeper Inga Schuldt. The draw for the visitors ends a run of six consecutive league defeats to advance them onto 14 points and up to ninth in the table.

