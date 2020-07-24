The Offside Rule Weekly: Who run the world?

Posted on July 24, 2020 in Podcasts

This week the team cover everything from the Championship final day drama, to the majority female powerhouse club in LA, to confessing to times they were late for football. It’s the way the Offside Rule goes with Kait Borsay, Hayley McQueen and Lynsey Hooper!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

