Five relegated players Premier League teams should look to sign

The longest ever Premier League season is finally complete and the last matchday saw Bournemouth and Watford join Norwich in the drop down to the Championship.

While those clubs have had moments of dismay and turmoil throughout the campaign, that doesn’t mean they are devoid of talent in their ranks.

After all, the likes of Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire went from strength to strength after they were relegated with Hull.

Among this season’s three relegated teams there are several players that Premier League sides are sure to be looking at signing ahead of the new campaign.

Here are five players we think should definitely have an immediate future in England’s top-flight.

Nathan Aké

Despite Bournemouth’s defensive fragilities that played a part in their eventual downfall, Nathan Aké has been a standout performer for some time.

Capped for his country, the Dutch centre-back has been one of Bournemouth’s transfer success stories since they signed him from Chelsea permanently back in 2017.

The chances are that Aké will stay in the league and his former club are rumoured to be one of the teams eager to sign him. They do need defensive reinforcements after all.

Manchester City are also said to have made an approach for the 25-year-old while Arsenal are also apparently interested.

Either way expect to see Aké gracing the league again in the upcoming season.

David Brooks

Source: @DRBrooks15

The Welsh midfielder had a torrid campaign after spending eight months out due to a serious ankle injury.

It’s easy to forget just how much of a difference the 23-year-old made to Bournemouth in his first season with them when he scored seven goals in 33 appearances and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

While he will probably take some time to get back up to speed after his injury-plagued season, there will be plenty of clubs looking to add the creative midfielder to their ranks.

A team like West Ham have lacked creativity this season and they should be looking to sign someone like Brooks as there is bags of potential still there.

Max Aarons

Norwich’s season may have ended on a whimper after being confirmed as the first team to be relegated, but their young talents certainly caught the eye at various stages in the season.

One of those players is full-back Max Aarons who now has two full seasons of senior football under his belt despite only turning 20 in January this year.

He may still have a lot to learn but the potential is clearly there and Tottenham are supposedly in the running to sign the defender.

However, just to underly the talent the England U21 international has, German sides Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be looking at signing him.

Emiliano Buendía

Despite Norwich manager Daniel Farke calling for more from him at certain points this season, Buendía has been one of the shining lights for the Canaries.

The Argentine grabbed seven assists this season – which puts him joint 11th alongside Bruno Fernandes, Sadio Mané and Marcus Rashford – and created 83 chances through the whole campaign.

That means he is fourth on the list for chances created in the entire league behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite a disappointing season for his club, that is fine company to be a part of so imagine what he could do with stronger teammates around him.

Ismaïla Sarr

In what was a pretty dismal season for Watford, one shining light was 22-year-old Ismaïla Sarr.

The Senegal international is arguably the definition of the word raw but he has pace to burn and there is bags of untapped potential there.

He showcased that at certain moments for Watford particularly when the Hornets beat Liverpool 3-0 in a game where he scored twice.

If he finds his consistency, he could be a lethal force in the Premier League.

That outing against the league champions may well have convinced the Reds into giving him a shot of their own as they are rumoured to be looking at signing him ahead of next season.

Could he be the heir apparent for the day the Mané, Firmino and Salah triumvirate is broken up?

