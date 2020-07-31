The Offside Rule Weekly: The Offside Rule Awards

It’s the last show of the season so it’s only right that Hayley McQueen, Kait Borsay, and Lynsey Hooper dish out their very own Offside Rule awards in typical Offside Rule fashion! It’s not just about the awards though, as we say goodbye to some familiar football faces and places, and we compete once again for the title of Who’s In The Bag? champion.

