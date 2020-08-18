Top Tips for next EPL season

It’s quite remarkable to think that the 2020-21 Premier League is going to be back on our screens by the second weekend in September as the seemingly never-ending fixture list continues.

Liverpool will start the 2020-21 campaign defending their title

Last season might have seen Liverpool claim the title by a convincing 18-point margin but fans were treated to one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory.

So could we be in for another one?

A lot of that will depend on how clubs spend their inevitably more stringent budgets on recruitment this summer and the transfer rumours are already swirling.

As is often the case, transfers can be tricky, leading to either the team dynamics improving or occasionally falling out.

Nevertheless, it looks safe enough now to pick up a few bets, especially those featuring the top teams and players you’ve had your eyes on.

Premier League Winner

Liverpool deserve their special victory last season but when it comes to choosing a team that has consistently remained at the top, no one can better Manchester City.

Injuries and defensive disorder meant they struggled to keep pace with the Reds for the first half of last season but rest assured, they will be in the hunt again next time around and won’t appreciate being knocked off their perch by the big bird.

Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal ✍️



🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/hzCbdoRsxL — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020

Bookies know it too, and that’s why they have Pep Guardiola’s team at 21/20 odds presently.

Top Four Finishers

Besides Liverpool and Manchester City, most fans will have Manchester United and Chelsea as the top four front runners.

However, there might be more value in looking at Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently 3/1 to gain Champions League qualification under Jose Mourinho.

Last season was the first time they have dropped out of the top four since 2014-15 and the players will be hungry to get back themselves back into European contention.

Highest Scoring Team

If you are eager to make money from football and cannot wait for the Premier League to start, you could even think about investing in virtual sports.

If you’d rather wait for the real action to begin, one wager you need to consider is the team that will score the most goal over the campaign.

Last year saw Manchester City put the ball in the net an impressive 102 times. Liverpool, their nearest competition, only managed 85 while Chelsea were way back on 69.

Frank Lampard has already added Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to his ranks and with rumours of Kai Havertz being the next unveiling at Stamford Bridge, the Blues could be scoring a lot more in the future.

Those players will take time to settle however, so for now it’s safe to say Manchester City will most likely be top scorers again.

Top London Club

Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal are vying for the title every year but there’s no question that Chelsea will be in pole position next season.

Spurs and Arsenal have both suffered slumps in form lately, despite the latter picking up yet another FA Cup trophy, while Chelsea continue to improve under Lampard.