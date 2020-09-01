The Offside Rule WSL: 2020/21 Season Preview Show

The WSL is back and so are Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper! So much has happened since we’ve been gone that it’s only right and fair that we get the best mind in women’s football along to help guide you through it all. Yes Katie Whyatt, The Telegraph’s women’s football writer, is this week’s guest.

On this week’s show we go in depth, team by team, to see what they’re made of for the upcoming season to decipher and predict where they’ll be in nine months time.

And with this summer being the mother of all transfer windows we speak to one of the biggest stars of the game making the journey across the Atlantic to be here, Manchester City’s Rose Lavelle spends time telling us about her move.

There’s also time for a little chat about the Lionesses new head coach.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.