We are launching our first ever mentorship scheme

The Offside Rule is hugely proud to announce that we’ll soon come to realise a long-held ambition by launching our very own mentorship scheme.

We are encouraging aspiring female journalists to apply for three spots to work with the team at The Offside Rule, have their very own mentor and get work regularly published on our award-winning website.

Thanks to Twitter UK and their commitment to raising awareness around women’s football, we’re able to run the mentorship for six months from the end of September and continue to give female football fans and broadcasters a voice in a male-dominated space.

🚨NEWS KLAXON!!🚨



With the help of @TwitterUK, we are launching:

The @OffsideRulePod Female Writers Mentoring Programme!!📝



Full details on how to apply will revealed next week, so keep your eyes peeled!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/cX64XVgQ6m — The Offside Rule (@OffsideRulePod) September 4, 2020

The writers on the scheme will have the opportunity to continue building their portfolio with articles on this website with the aim of setting them them firmly on the path to securing professional paid work in the future.

Our mentors are all respected award-winning journalists with expert knowledge of the industry and will commit to regular one-on-one sessions with the writers to help them develop story ideas, structure their work and offer support and encouragement.

The mentors will be:

Paul Hayward – former Chief Sports Writer at The Telegraph, SJA Sports Writer of the Year 1996, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018

Sarah Shephard – Staff Writer at The Athletic, Women’s Sports Trust #BeAGameChanger Journalist of the Year 2016

Matt Lawton – Chief Sports Correspondent at The Times, SJA Sports News Reporter of the Year 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017

Mentees will also benefit from weekly input from The Offside Rule’s experienced editorial team.

Additionally, Twitter UK will be supporting The Offside Rule website to ensure this page, and its team of editors, sub-editors and writers, gets the investment required to keep it going.

“At The Offside Rule, we’ve always been proud to nurture up-and-coming talent with an emphasis on helping female writers” Kait Borsay, co-founder of The Offside Rule

“I’m thrilled Twitter has enabled us to realise a long-held ambition to formalise a mentoring programme, with support from leading journalists in the industry too.

“It’s been a tough time for many people in sports journalism, particularly those starting out, so I hope we’ll be able to make a real difference.”

