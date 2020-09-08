The Offside Rule WSL: Harder, better, faster, stronger

It’s a welcome return to women’s football on the pitch action in 2020 and Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are here to take you through it all, and this week they’re joined by The Athletic’s Harriet Drudge. The team reviews all the WSL matches, including Arsenal’s six past Reading, Chelsea’s shaky opener against Manchester United, and Everton’s sweet strikes.

Plus with all the American talent heading to the WSL we speak with The Athletic’s Meg Linehan to ask her what’s going on!

