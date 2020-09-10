The Offside Rule Weekly: A love letter to football

Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper, and Hayley McQueen are back for a brand new season of Offside Rule action and chatter! This week we ask who’s going to be the big achievers and underachievers, we give our take on All or Nothing, plus we put pen to paper and write a love letter to our football clubs

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.