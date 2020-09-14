Euro round-up: Bayern hit goal trail as champions Lyon lead the way in France

Posted on September 14, 2020 in Articles, Women's Football

Martin Whiteley fills us in on the weekend’s European action from the
Frauen-Bundesliga where four sides share top spot but it’s a familiar
sight at the Division 1 Feminine summit…

Four Frauen-Bundesliga sides remain unbeaten early in the season

Embed from Getty Images


The goals flowed for Bayern Munich to edge the Frauen-Bundesliga on
goal difference after a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen.

They share top spot on six points with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg
and Bayer Leverkusen, who’re also off to a perfect start after two games,
but it’s been tough going for newly-promoted Werder after shipping nine
goals in their opening two losses.


Eintracht Frankfurt fought back to win 3-1at SGS Essen, who’re without
a point so far this season, and keep the pace at the summit.


Wolfsburg heaped more pain on lowly Hoffenheim as Zsanett Jakabfi hit
a hat-trick in their 4-1 away win, while Bayer Leverkusen stay in the mix
after a last-gasp 2-0 victory over MSV Duisburg, thanks to late goals
from super subs Milena Nikolic and Juliane Wirtz.


Hosts Meppen came from behind to draw 2-2 with newly-promoted
Turbine Potsdam but Sand remain rooted to the bottom of the table after
losing 3-0 to Freiburg.

Lyon quickly assume customary Division 1 Féminine league position

Meanwhile in France, champions Lyon took up their customary position
at the top of the Division 1 Feminine after a 3-0 victory at Reims saw
them become the only team to record back-to-back wins at the weekend.


Nikita Parris hit a 10th-minute opener before goals either side of the
interval put the visitors in complete control – despite Amel Majri missing
a second-half penalty and Selma Bacha seeing red late on.


Playing in the final game of the round, second-placed PSG had to settle
for a goalless draw at Bordeaux after keeper Anna Moorhouse saved
Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s first-half penalty.


Fleury 91 fought back to beat hosts Le Havre 3-1.

Deja Davis hit the 19th-minute opener but Marina Makanza equalised a minute later before the visitors struck twice more in the final 20 minutes.

Paris FC claimed their first points of the campaign with a goal in each
half to beat Soyaux 2-0.

Montpellier also got off the mark with a 2-0
victory over Guingamp, while Dijon came from behind to beat basement
Issy 3-1.


League action returns from September 25th after the international break.

You can follow Martin on Twitter @673Martin

