Euro round-up: Bayern hit goal trail as champions Lyon lead the way in France

Four Frauen-Bundesliga sides remain unbeaten early in the season
The goals flowed for Bayern Munich to edge the Frauen-Bundesliga on
goal difference after a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen.
They share top spot on six points with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg
and Bayer Leverkusen, who’re also off to a perfect start after two games,
but it’s been tough going for newly-promoted Werder after shipping nine
goals in their opening two losses.
Eintracht Frankfurt fought back to win 3-1at SGS Essen, who’re without
a point so far this season, and keep the pace at the summit.
Wolfsburg heaped more pain on lowly Hoffenheim as Zsanett Jakabfi hit
a hat-trick in their 4-1 away win, while Bayer Leverkusen stay in the mix
after a last-gasp 2-0 victory over MSV Duisburg, thanks to late goals
from super subs Milena Nikolic and Juliane Wirtz.
Hosts Meppen came from behind to draw 2-2 with newly-promoted
Turbine Potsdam but Sand remain rooted to the bottom of the table after
losing 3-0 to Freiburg.
Lyon quickly assume customary Division 1 Féminine league position
Meanwhile in France, champions Lyon took up their customary position
at the top of the Division 1 Feminine after a 3-0 victory at Reims saw
them become the only team to record back-to-back wins at the weekend.
Nikita Parris hit a 10th-minute opener before goals either side of the
interval put the visitors in complete control – despite Amel Majri missing
a second-half penalty and Selma Bacha seeing red late on.
Playing in the final game of the round, second-placed PSG had to settle
for a goalless draw at Bordeaux after keeper Anna Moorhouse saved
Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s first-half penalty.
Fleury 91 fought back to beat hosts Le Havre 3-1.
Deja Davis hit the 19th-minute opener but Marina Makanza equalised a minute later before the visitors struck twice more in the final 20 minutes.
Paris FC claimed their first points of the campaign with a goal in each
half to beat Soyaux 2-0.
Montpellier also got off the mark with a 2-0
victory over Guingamp, while Dijon came from behind to beat basement
Issy 3-1.
League action returns from September 25th after the international break.
