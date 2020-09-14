Euro round-up: Bayern hit goal trail as champions Lyon lead the way in France

Martin Whiteley fills us in on the weekend’s European action from the

Frauen-Bundesliga where four sides share top spot but it’s a familiar

sight at the Division 1 Feminine summit…

Four Frauen-Bundesliga sides remain unbeaten early in the season



The goals flowed for Bayern Munich to edge the Frauen-Bundesliga on

goal difference after a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen.

They share top spot on six points with Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg

and Bayer Leverkusen, who’re also off to a perfect start after two games,

but it’s been tough going for newly-promoted Werder after shipping nine

goals in their opening two losses.



Eintracht Frankfurt fought back to win 3-1at SGS Essen, who’re without

a point so far this season, and keep the pace at the summit.



Wolfsburg heaped more pain on lowly Hoffenheim as Zsanett Jakabfi hit

a hat-trick in their 4-1 away win, while Bayer Leverkusen stay in the mix

after a last-gasp 2-0 victory over MSV Duisburg, thanks to late goals

from super subs Milena Nikolic and Juliane Wirtz.



Hosts Meppen came from behind to draw 2-2 with newly-promoted

Turbine Potsdam but Sand remain rooted to the bottom of the table after

losing 3-0 to Freiburg.

Lyon quickly assume customary Division 1 Féminine league position

Meanwhile in France, champions Lyon took up their customary position

at the top of the Division 1 Feminine after a 3-0 victory at Reims saw

them become the only team to record back-to-back wins at the weekend.



Nikita Parris hit a 10th-minute opener before goals either side of the

interval put the visitors in complete control – despite Amel Majri missing

a second-half penalty and Selma Bacha seeing red late on.

#Reims 0-3 #OL

Fin du match, il y a beaucoup de potentiel dans cette belle équipe de Reims (et c'était un petit OL) #SdROL pic.twitter.com/7TvE4KQKJ3 — OL+ Féminin (@OL_Plus_Fem) September 11, 2020



Playing in the final game of the round, second-placed PSG had to settle

for a goalless draw at Bordeaux after keeper Anna Moorhouse saved

Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s first-half penalty.



Fleury 91 fought back to beat hosts Le Havre 3-1.

Deja Davis hit the 19th-minute opener but Marina Makanza equalised a minute later before the visitors struck twice more in the final 20 minutes.

Paris FC claimed their first points of the campaign with a goal in each

half to beat Soyaux 2-0.

Montpellier also got off the mark with a 2-0

victory over Guingamp, while Dijon came from behind to beat basement

Issy 3-1.



League action returns from September 25th after the international break.

