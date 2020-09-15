The Offside Rule WSL: Alex Morgan to Spurs, Arsenal’s swarming midfield, and Manchester City’s goal struggle

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined this week by Tim Stillman to go through a goal mad weekend in the WSL! On the show we ask if Ted Lasso is the reason Alex Morgan joined Spurs? If there are two leagues in one? And does anyone know what Chelsea’s first XI is?

