The Offside Rule Weekly: Transfer window updates, parenting role models, and the worst football anthems

Posted on September 18, 2020 in Podcasts

It’s Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and Robyn Cowen for this week’s Offside Rule. On this week’s show we discuss who’s done the best business in the transfer window so far, who are solid parenting role models in the football sphere, and which are the worst football anthems and songs out there

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: