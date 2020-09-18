The Offside Rule Weekly: Transfer window updates, parenting role models, and the worst football anthems

It’s Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and Robyn Cowen for this week’s Offside Rule. On this week’s show we discuss who’s done the best business in the transfer window so far, who are solid parenting role models in the football sphere, and which are the worst football anthems and songs out there

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.