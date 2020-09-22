The Offside Rule WSL: England v England, Jen Beattie interview, and FA Cup quarter finals preview

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined this week by Rich Laverty to talk all about the inter-England matches, if it’s time to move on from Steph Houghton, and to preview the FA Cup quarter finals.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.