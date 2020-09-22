The Offside Rule WSL: England v England, Jen Beattie interview, and FA Cup quarter finals preview

Posted on September 22, 2020 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper are joined this week by Rich Laverty to talk all about the inter-England matches, if it’s time to move on from Steph Houghton, and to preview the FA Cup quarter finals.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: