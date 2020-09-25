Weekend Wanderings: Watford face Luton Town as Arsenal Women take on Tottenham Hotspur women and Manchester City v Leicester City

There is a real sense of negativity right now as the rise in coronavirus cases dominate the headlines once more.

While it may feel like we’re back to square one, and the possibility of fans being back in grounds properly has been delayed, we do at least still have the beautiful game to help get us through.

This weekend Alasdair Hooper is back with a number of key rivalries to keep us entertained as well as updates of managers already fighting to keep hold of their jobs.

Watford v Luton Town (Saturday, 12.30pm)

The rivalry between Watford and Luton Town may be an unknown entity to some football fans, but that’s probably because it has been so long since the two clubs last played each other.

You have to go back to April 9, 2006, for the last time we witnessed the Beds-Herts derby but there’s no denying fans at home will be eager to see how this pans out.

On the footballing side, things have been looking incredibly rosy for Luton Town after they kick started their Championship campaign with two wins out of two.

While they may have been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Manchester United in midweek they gave a good account of themselves particularly in the first half.

Watford meanwhile have started in the league with a win and a draw but suffered a shock cup defeat to Newport in midweek.

Couple that with the fact that Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra both handed in transfer requests and things seem to be a bit more stable from Luton’s perspective.

Arsenal Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (Saturday, 5.15pm)

This is where things get weird. This weekend last season’s Women’s FA Cup gets back up and running – before this season’s FA Cup starts later down the line.

In case you need a refresher (the previous round was played back in February after all) we are now at the quarter final stage.

On Sunday Everton play Chelsea, Brighton host Birmingham and Leicester City take on Manchester City.

But our focus is Saturday’s tie which sees north London derby rivals Arsenal and Tottenham going head to head.

Let’s also not forget that this is now a Tottenham side with superstar Alex Morgan.

While it’s not clear how much the US forward will feature, due to a lack of match fitness, the potential for her to make her debut appearance in English football is sure to draw in plenty of viewers.

Schalke v Werder Bremen (Saturday, 5.30pm)

In Germany this match could quite easily be depicted as the battle between the Bundesliga’s under pressure managers.

While many here will remember David Wagner for his Huddersfield exploits, it’s fair to say his time as Schalke manager is quickly unravelling.

Much of that is down to their worrying slump in the second half of last season, but the pressure on Wagner was only increased when they lost a whopping 8-0 to Bayern on the opening day of the Bundesliga this season.

Meanwhile their opponents Werder Bremen spent much of last season on the brink of relegation before an upturn in form saw them escape.

Manager Florian Kohfeldt was rewarded with a new contract as a result of their change in fortunes but if this season pans out the same way many will doubt how long he will last in his position.

After a defeat on opening day themselves, they will also want to pick up form sooner rather than later.

Manchester City v Leicester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

After getting their Premier League campaign underway on Monday against Wolves there is no let up for Manchester City with another difficult game on the horizon.

We all know what to expect from Leicester and they are a side more than capable of creating problems for Pep Guardiola’s team.

They have already had two wins this season – albeit against the likes of West Brom and Burnley – so this is a significant step up against a team that did the double over them last season.

But if Manchester City get caught out at the back in the same way Wolves managed, without tucking away the chances, then this could be an open and entertaining game.

Roma v Juventus (Sunday, 7.45pm)

The Andrea Pirlo reign at Juventus is well and truly underway after a convincing win against Sampdoria.

But what can we expect when the team goes up against a club that has markedly better quality?

We might get an inkling to that question as Juventus travel to face Roma this Sunday night.

This match up in itself is big thanks to the history of the two clubs but Roma are a side many will be watching with intrigue in the next few years after an American takeover in the summer.

Can Juve – and also a certain Aaron Ramsey – perform just as well as they did last weekend?

You can follow Alasdair on Twitter @adjhooper1992