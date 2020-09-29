Euro round up: Bayern record third straight win as Lyon maintain winning start in France

Martin Whiteley fills us in on the weekend’s European action from the

Frauen-Bundesliga where Bayern made it three wins in a row while Lyon continued their winning run in the Division 1 Feminine.

In Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga, Marina Hegering scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich recorded their third straight league win at home against Freiburg. The defeat for the visitors keeps them on three points.

After winning their first two, newly-promoted Meppen suffered their first defeat away to Wolfsburg. A goal in each half from Svenja Huth and Dominique Janssen was enough for the champions to advance onto nine points with this victory. Shanice van de Sanden, the club’s recent signing from Lyon, came on as a substitute in the 77th minute.

Eintracht Frankfurt saw their perfect start to the season end after they were held to a scoreless draw on home turf against Hoffenheim giving the visitors their first point of the campaign.

In the game of the round Turbine Potsdam welcomed Bayer Leverkusen with the hosts starting the match in fifth place on four points and their opponents a spot above them in the table, having won both their opening two contests.

Turbine Potsdam had won the last game between the sides 5-1 on the way to completing the double over Bayer last term and it was the home side that took maximum points once again with a 2-0 victory.

After two straight losses SGS Essen got their points tally moving with a 3-1 win on their travels against newly-promoted Werder Bremen. With a third straight defeat, the hosts are the only side in the league yet to register a point.

Sand moved off the bottom of the table and up to eighth as they also gained their first points of the campaign with a 1-0 win away to MSV Duisburg, who have lost their last two games and stay on one point.

Meanwhile in France, Lyon kept their winning start to the season going with a 2-1 victory at home against Bordeaux. Ellie Carpenter netted her first goal for Lyon before a deflected shot from Eugénie Le doubled their lead. Ouleymata Sarr became the first person to score against Lyon this season when she slotted home to half the deficit.

Reims travelled to PSG but the home side prevailed with a 4-0 victory leaving the visitors on one point after back to back defeats.

Lena Petermann and Marija Banušić netted a brace as Montpellier kept their unbeaten start going with a 4-1 victory against Soyaux, who have lost their last two after winning their season opener.

Fleury 91 continued their undefeated start with a 1-0 win away against bottom side Issy. Marina Makanza’s goal gave the visitors their second straight win to keep them just two points behind Lyon.

Dijon registered their second straight win with a 2-1 success away to Guingamp. Despite scoring in the 84th minute, Guingamp couldn’t salvage anything from the game and slumped to their third defeat in as many games.

Le Havre bounced back from their first defeat last week to claim one point after a frantic ending away against Paris FC and the draw moves both sides onto four points.

