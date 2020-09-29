The Offside Rule WSL: Tired Arsenal, lacklustre Man City, Everton pounce, and Birmingham’s bounceback

Lynsey Hooper is joined this week by Jo Currie and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to reflect on last season’s FA Cup quarter finals – yes, it’s 2020 football! With just three days between the FA Cup quarter finals and semi finals it’s go, go, go in the women’s game!

This week: will Everton win a trophy? Which Man City player is a nuisance and which is a terrier? And are Chelsea putting all their eggs in the Champions League basket? Plus, we speak with Carla Ward about Project Survival – aka why she took on the Birmingham job, whether she’d rather have three points or the Cup win against Brighton, and why she’s brought in a new assistant manager

