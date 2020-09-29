The Offside Rule WSL: Tired Arsenal, lacklustre Man City, Everton pounce, and Birmingham’s bounceback

Posted on September 29, 2020 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Lynsey Hooper is joined this week by Jo Currie and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to reflect on last season’s FA Cup quarter finals – yes, it’s 2020 football! With just three days between the FA Cup quarter finals and semi finals it’s go, go, go in the women’s game!

This week: will Everton win a trophy? Which Man City player is a nuisance and which is a terrier? And are Chelsea putting all their eggs in the Champions League basket? Plus, we speak with Carla Ward about Project Survival – aka why she took on the Birmingham job, whether she’d rather have three points or the Cup win against Brighton, and why she’s brought in a new assistant manager

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals. 

 

