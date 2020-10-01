The Offside Rule Weekly: Football forfeits, flip the rules, and the Final Countdown

With the transfer deadline day approaching, Kait Borsay, Hayley McQueen, and Lynsey Hooper look at what deals still could be done before the window slams shut. We’re also thinking about how the football rules could be changed after the handball law came under scrutiny, and we’re talking football forfeits. Plus Hayley brings us insight to Jim White’s tie collection, and Lynsey introduces Kait to the wonderful world of FIFA.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.