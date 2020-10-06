The Offside Rule WSL: Terrific Toffees, Nobbs on target again, and Manchester United’s American dream.

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by the editor of She Kicks magazine, Jen O’Neill, to talk zoom calls and following football remotely. We go inside the Everton dressing room with midfielder Izzy Christiansen, Lynsey speaks to the Spurs superstar Alex Morgan and Kait starts her own Sam Mewis fan club.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.