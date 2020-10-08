The Offside Rule Weekly: The ultimate panic buy, club left arounds, and mascot mayhem

Posted on October 8, 2020 in Podcasts

Join Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and Hayley McQueen for another look into the world of football, and for a little bit of silliness too. After the transfer window slammed shut earlier this week, we look at the panic buys and the left arounds at clubs. We also go full Patrice Evra and discuss the times when we’ve been feeling like we’d want to be anywhere but football, and there’s some mascot madness too!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

