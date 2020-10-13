The Offside Rule WSL: Chelsea give City the blues, Gunners fire 5 and Phil Neville reveals his latest England squad

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by journalist and author of the Women’s Football Yearbook, Chris Slegg to talk about raising money for grass roots football and supporting your local women’s side. The Athletic analyst Michael Cox dissects Chelsea’s win over Manchester City, Lynsey has the latest from Phil Neville’s England squad and Kait vows not to mention Alex Morgan again until she plays for Spurs.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule WSL Edition is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, this award-winning show covers the 12 teams making up the league as well as the latest on internationals.