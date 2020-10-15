The Offside Rule Weekly: No more Partey puns, Arsene around, and a massive artistic director appointment

Posted on October 15, 2020 in Podcasts

Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper and Hayley McQueen look ahead to the return of the Premier League after the international break; discuss the appointment of football’s first artistic director at Forest Green Rovers; and jump aboard the Wenger (interview) bus .

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

