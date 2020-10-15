Weekend Wanderings: derbies galore as Celtic take on Rangers and Everton threaten Liverpool for Merseyside dominance

The international break has now concluded and, to reward many of us for sitting through some drab contests (let’s be honest here), club football is back with a bang.

Saturday in particular is packed full of derby games and rivalries, so if the government hasn’t cancelled your plans already, you now have another perfect excuse.

Here are the upcoming games you can enjoy in this Weekend Wanderings.

Celtic v Rangers (Saturday, 12pm)

The Scottish Premiership gets back underway this weekend with the always-eventful Old Firm derby.

You could also argue that Saturday’s game holds far more intrigue from a neutral perspective than it has for a long time.

Before the start of the season, the majority of people predicted that Celtic would comfortably sweep home to their 10th consecutive league title. That might still happen – but so far Rangers have been brilliant.

Everyone knew Steven Gerrard’s side were good and would challenge Celtic. But the way they are playing has led many to believe this season could actually feature far more of a title race than we ever thought.

Ahead of this match Rangers sit top of the table, one point clear of Celtic having played a game more. Quite simply, for whoever comes out on top, it could be a vital three points.

Everton v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

From a huge derby in Scotland, to a huge one in England, this means you will probably have to do a lot of channel-flicking if you want to catch all the action.

This edition of the Merseyside derby is, again, one that neutrals will be drawn to far more than normal.

That may have a lot to do with what happened last time Liverpool played a game – no one needs a reminder of that score – but it is also down to the fact that Everton have raised their game significantly since the start of the season.